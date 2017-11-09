Report: Louis C.K. Accused Of Multiple Misconduct Acts

NEW YORK (AP) — Comedian Louis C.K. has been accused of sexual misconduct toward several women, including masturbating in front of them to their horror and embarrassment, according to a report in The New York Times.

Five women allege the Emmy-winning star of FX’s “Louie” pleasured himself in front of them, asked to do it or did so over the phone.

A publicist for C.K. did not immediately respond to comment from The Associated Press. Another publicist told the Times the comedian would not respond to their reporting.

Early Thursday, the New York premiere of Louis C.K.’s controversial new film “I Love You, Daddy” was canceled amid the swirling controversy over the film and the comedian.

The distribution company The Orchard said in a statement that the Thursday cancellation was “due to unexpected circumstances.” C.K.’s scheduled Friday appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” also has been scrapped.

The Woody Allen-esque film tells the story of a successful TV writer-producer that attempts to stop his 17-year-old daughter’s growing admiration and relationship with a 68-year-old filmmaker.

Allegations of questionable sexual behavior have long dogged C.K and he said this summer that he and co-writer Vernon Chatman wanted to make a movie about beloved artists who are trailed by murmurs of scandal.

