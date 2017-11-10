4 Charged In Killing Of Student Near Concord’s Olympic High School

CONCORD (CBS SF) – Four individuals were charged Thursday with crimes related to the killing of a Concord student who was shot Monday near Olympic Continuation High School, according to police.

Police arrested five suspects in the shooting, which occurred around 1:30 p.m. near the school at 2730 Salvio Street. Only four were charged Thursday by the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office, according to Concord police.

Kristhiam Uceda, 20, of Concord, was charged with murder, police said.

Bryan Sermeno-Chachagua, 18, also of Concord, was charged with hiding the gun after the shooting, according to police.

A 17-year-old Concord boy was charged with murder for allegedly driving the suspect car, police said. Also, another 17-year-old Concord boy was charged with hiding the gun after the shooting, according to police.

The names of the latter two individuals were not shared because of their ages.

Five suspects were arrested in the shooting. No charges were filed against the fifth suspect, who is also a male juvenile, police said.

The shooting happened after school had let out for the day. A person allegedly got out of a black 4-door sedan and approached a group of people who were off campus and shot at the 17-year-old victim as others ran for safety, according to police.

Police have identified the victim as Lawrence Janson of Concord.

Police said Janson then ran onto the school campus, where a janitor found him and staff members, paramedics and police attempted to treat him for his wounds. Janson was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Investigators don’t believe the shooting was gang-related, as none of the suspects is a documented gang member.

Police used surveillance video to help find the suspects and were also able to recover the gun and the vehicle that were used in the shooting.

While police believe that the shooter targeted Janson, they have not determined a motive.

