Eminem Drops New Single ‘Walk On Water’ Featuring Beyoncé

VIDEO: Check out “Walk On Water,” which contains explicit language, here…

(RADIO.COM) – Eminem has released his highly anticipated new single “Walk On Water,” which features Beyoncé.

The track serves as the lead single from the Detroit rapper’s ninth studio album Revival. The album will be his first since The Marshall Mathers LP 2, which dropped back in 2013.

The rapper rages through surprisingly introspective verses examining his life and career, reflecting on the stumbles and missteps throughout while Beyoncé provides the melodic hook. In true Eminem fashion, he adds a surprising twist at the end of the track.

Eminem is set to perform on SNL on November 18th.

