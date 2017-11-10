Gilroy Mayor Supports Giving Residents Radar Guns To Catch Speeders

GILROY (KPIX 5) – Looking to curb speeders, the mayor of the city of Gilroy is considering the idea of equipping citizens with radar guns.

People living along Mantelli Drive said their street is one of the problem areas. While the posted speed limit is 35 miles per hour, drivers go much faster than that.

“In the middle of the night you can hear people speeding, tires screeching,” resident Renaud Hubert told KPIX 5.

Hubert said the street is so dangerous, he doesn’t allow his children to play in the front yard.

“I have two kids and it’s definitely a concern,” he said.

Alejandra Espinoza, Hubert’s neighbor agrees.

“I would never let my kids play out in the front yard unsupervised. Even supervised, I wouldn’t even let them play in the front yard. That’s how bad it is,” Espinoza said.

Mayor Roland Velasco said “Speeding is happening all over the city and we cannot hire enough police officers just to do enforcement.”

Velasco said he may have a solution. Certain residents throughout the city would be equipped with radar guns, like traffic officers, to catch speeders and turn them in.

“Residents would be able to check out a gun, they would work in pairs,” the mayor described.

Velasco said police would then give the registered car owner a warning.

The mayor acknowledged police may not support the idea and emphasized it was just one of several ideas to deal with speeders.

Espinoza was not sure of the idea. “I don’t think it would work,” she said. “You have to be certified to have a radar gun.”

Hubert said, “I’m not sure that’s the right solution for the problem but definitely we need a solution.”

Whatever the solution, the mayor wants to find a way to get more drivers to obey the law.

“My goal is really to empower residents to take control over speeding in their neighborhoods,” Velasco said.

The mayor and city council are expected to talk more about the idea at Monday night’s meeting.