Jan Wahl Movie Review: ‘Orient Express,’ ‘Last Flag Flying’ & ‘Rose Marie’ Documentary

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) – Will Murder on the Orient Express be a trainwreck or will it make it’s destination? Find out as Jan Wahl reviews the Kenneth Branagh remake, a documentary on comedienne Rose Marie and the post-war drama starring Steve Carell and Bryan Cranston.


MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS (PG-13) 114 min
Studio: Twentieth Century Fox
Written by: Agatha Christie (Novel)
Screenplay by: Michael Green
Director: Kenneth Branagh
Starring: Kenneth Branagh, Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Josh Gad, Judi Dench and Daisy Ridley

About The Movie:
What starts out as a lavish train ride through Europe quickly unfolds into one of the most stylish, suspenseful and thrilling mysteries ever told. From the novel by best-selling author Agatha Christie, Murder on the Orient Express tells the tale of thirteen strangers stranded on a train, where everyone’s a suspect. One man must race against time to solve the puzzle before the murderer strikes again.

Source: www.metacritic.com


LAST FLAG FLYING (R) 124 min
Studio: Amazon Studios
Screenplay by: Richard Linklater and Darryl Ponicsan
Director: Richard Linklater
Starring: Bryan Cranston, Steve Carell, Laurence Fishburne and Cicely Tyson

About The Movie:
In 2003, 30 years after they served together in the Vietnam War, former Navy Corps medic Larry “Doc” Shepherd (Steve Carell) re-unites with ex-Marine Sal Nealon (Bryan Cranston) and Reverend Richard Mueller (Laurence Fishburne) on a different type of mission: to bury Doc’s son, a young Marine killed in the Iraq War. Doc decides to forgo burial at Arlington Cemetery and, with the help of his old buddies, takes the casket on a bittersweet trip up the East Coast to his home in suburban New Hampshire. Along the way, Doc, Sal and Mueller reminisce and come to terms with shared memories of the war that continues to shape their lives.

Source: www.metacritic.com


WAIT FOR YOUR LAUGH (NOT RATED) 85 min
Studio: Vitagraph Films
Written by: Christina Tucker and Jason Wise
Director: Jason Wise
Appearances by: Rose Marie, Peter Marshall, Carl Reiner, Dick Van Dyke and Tim Conway

About The Movie:
The Untold Story of Fame, Love, Tragedy & 90 years of American Entertainment
Through The Eyes of the Woman Who Did It All – Rose Marie. She’s “left them laughing” and applauding for nine decades, as she traversed through every 20th century entertainment medium that ever was as a singer and brilliant comedienne. With “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” she was part of the cast of one of the most iconic television shows of the 1960s and what’s more, she played a woman TV writer who held her own with the men, thus, planting the seed in the minds of her viewers, that girls could grow up to have interesting and creative jobs too!

Source: www.rosemariemovie.com

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

