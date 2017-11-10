Madden: Russell Wilson Only NFL Quarterback Who Could Have Made That Play

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) — Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson threw two touchdown passes and 238 yards in his team’s 22-16 victory over the the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night. But it was an amazing scramble and 54-yard pass that everyone was talking about.

On his regular Friday morning interview on KCBS Radio, former Oakland Raiders head coach John Madden put his play-by-play hat back on to call the play:

“It starts out as a dropback and then he gets pressure and you run to the left and you see you got defense out to the left so you turn to the right and you lose a little as you’re going to the right and then you see you got some defense over there to the right so you turn around lose a little more and run to the left and then run to the right again and then run back to the left and then you throw it as far and as hard as you can and you get a completion for about 50 yards. BOOM!”

The Seahawks (6-3) limited Adrian Peterson to 29 yards in 21 carries in a game marred by a host of injuries and penalties, most of them against Seattle. But the Seahawks improved to 4-0-1 in Arizona in Bruce Arians’ five seasons as coach of the Cardinals (4-5).

At least seven players left the game with injuries, including Seattle cornerback Richard Sherman, who limped off the field in the third quarter with a torn Achilles tendon, ending his season.