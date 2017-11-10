NorCal Police Chief Resigns Amid Sexual Assault Investigation

MARYSVILLE, Yuba County (AP) — A Northern California police chief has resigned after a newspaper revealed he is the subject of a sexual assault investigation involving a former police cadet.
Marysville’s city manager says in a statement Aaron Easton, the former police chief in the town of 12,000 people 45 miles north of Sacramento, left his post Thursday.
The statement was released after the Marysville Appeal Democrat published a story Thursday saying Yuba County authorities are investigating Easton in the 2008 alleged sexual assault of a police cadet.
Citing court documents, the Appeal Democrat reports the woman made the allegations last year while she was an inmate of the Sacramento County jail.
Easton’s attorney, Adam Gasner, said in a text message to the newspaper that his client categorically denies the allegations.
