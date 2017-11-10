Thousands Rock To Raise Money For Wildfire Relief

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Thousands rocked to the music of Metallica, Dead and Company, Dave Matthews and other stars Thursday night at San Francisco’s AT&T Park to raise money for the victims of last month’s deadly wildfires.

The sold-out Band Together Bay Area benefit concert also invited fire victims and first responders to attend free of charge. Of the 38,000 seats, 20 percent were reserved for them.

During the concert, the names of the 43 victims were displayed on a giant screen and stories done by local television stations on the impact of the fires were played in between sets.

“None of us lost our homes but grateful that such a big event’s going on for all the victims that lost their houses, we’ve seen the numbers and it’s astronomical,” said Santa Rosa resident Alexandria Aldrich.

Santa Rosa was particularly hard hit by the Tubbs fire which burned 36,807 acres, destroyed 2,800 buildings within the city and claimed 19 lives.

Organizers said 100 percent of the ticket sales were going to an emergency relief fund lead by Tipping Point. Bay Area sports legends also made appearances throughout the show including Joe Montana.

Local rapper G-Eazy was among the performers. He said when he was approached to perform, he quickly agreed.

“I was already waiting to see how I can figure out how I can help and then the opportunity to play here at this stadium,” he said. “To play with Metallica, Dead and Company — these are Bay Area super legends, super heroes.”

Even before Thursday night’s concert, Tipping Point said it’s fundraising efforts had been well supported with more then $15 million in donations already collected.

Below is a list of ways that supporters of the cause can contribute to this fundraising effort: