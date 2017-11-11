Donated Bikes Boost Spirits of North Bay Wildfire Victims

SANTA ROSA (KPIX) — One month after flames tore through their neighborhoods, a lot of people who lost everything in the wine country wildfires have a reason to smile.

Lindsey Waddell is one of them.

In the wake of the fires, Waddell says he tries to find a little bit of “normal” each day. On Saturday, normal meant getting a bicycle and having the freedom to ride again.

“I had a bunch of bikes. They all burned up,” Waddell told KPIX.

Saturday, at the Sonoma County Sheriff’s office in Santa Rosa, various fire departments from Marin County helped organize an event where 540 bikes were handed out to people who had lost everything.

“This is great. I’m going to be able to ride down to the store and back, things like that. So this will be perfect … It’s cool because this community is pretty magic what’s happening right now,” Waddell said.

The bike drive will continue through Dec. 1 and the Southern Marin Fire Department hopes to bring the event to Napa County next month. If you have a bike you’d be willing to donate, check Southern Marin Fire’s Facebook page at: facebook.com/southernmarinfire