Final 2 Concrete Piers of the Old Bay Bridge Demolished

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Caltrans completed the process of demolishing 13 marine foundations of the original east span of the Bay Bridge on Saturday morning with the implosions of the last two remaining piers — E17 and E18.
Drivers heading westbound on the bridge were briefly held by CHP officers at the metering lights just past the toll plaza during the implosion.
The work to demolish the 1936 concrete structures has taken place over six weekends between September and November. Caltrans combined multiple piers on some of the demolition dates, thereby allowing the project to be completed a year ahead of schedule.
When the demolition of the old Bay Bridge is finally completed, over 58,000 tons of steel and 245,000 tons of concrete will have been removed, according to Caltrans.