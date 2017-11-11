Cash or Credit? Renters in San Francisco Need Both – Bigly

Filed Under: Bay Area Housing, Bay Area Housing Prices, Bay Area Rent, Bay Area rental market, Credit Score, Real Estate, Rent, Rent Price, rent prices, Rental Prices, Rental Properties

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Cities such as San Francisco with some of the highest rents in the nation are also places where renters need to have a high credit score to move in, according to a study released Friday.

The average credit score for people who successfully leased an apartment in 2017 in San Francisco was 724, compared with the nationwide average of 650, according to a study from RentCafe, an internet apartment listing service.

The results are based on tenant screening data from RentGrow, a residential screening service for property owners and managers.

Approved renters in San Francisco had the second highest credit scores in the nation behind only Boston, who had an average score of 737.

But while credit scores are important, San Francisco realtor Mary Fenton with Sotheby’s International Realty said that credit scores are not the only factor in getting approved for an apartment.

“You can’t look at it in a vacuum,” she said of the credit score.

Income, stability of employment and verification of employment as well as the credit score are the main factors property owners look at when deciding to lease to someone, Fenton said.

Renters in Oakland with approved leases in 2017 had an average credit score of 707, the fifth highest score among competitive U.S. markets behind Seattle at No. 3 and Minneapolis at No. 4.

The average credit score for approved renters nationwide is up 12 points from 638 in 2014.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch