Authorities Crack Down On Sideshows In Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — At least three people had their cars seized as part of a crackdown on sideshow activity by Oakland police over the weekend, according to authorities.

Police said one of the cars that was impounded came from Long Beach.

Late Saturday night, drivers were screeching tires and doing donuts just a few feet from dozens of spectators.

Video posted on social media showed one incident at 36th Avenue and International Boulevard in East Oakland.

Officers eventually rolled up and started shutting it down. As of Sunday evening, it was not clear if police made any arrests and they have not released an exact number of cars that were impounded.

There was also video posted of another incident at East 14th Street where hundreds of people could be seen blocking traffic to watch drivers do dangerous stunts.

There were rumors that drivers were planning on trying to hold a sideshow on the Bay Bridge Sunday, but there were no reports of any issues beyond heavy traffic.

With the possibility of more sideshows in store for Sunday night, police and CHP still have extra patrols out in force in several areas just in case.