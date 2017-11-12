Eastbound Hwy 80 in Berkeley Reopen After Big-Rig Crash

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Three lanes that were blocked since early Sunday morning on an interstate highway in Berkeley opened shortly before 3 p.m., California Highway Patrol officials said.

Three lanes of eastbound Interstate Highway 80 west of University Avenue reopened at 2:47 p.m. after a collision involving a Safeway big-rig and a Honda.

CHP officials said the collision was reported at 5:27 a.m.

About 40 gallons of fuel gushed from the truck and down an embankment.

A crew with Ponder Environmental Services came out and collected 18 55-gallon drums of dirt that was contaminated by the fuel, CHP spokesman Officer Matthew Hamer said.

The fuel posed no other environmental threat, Hamer said.

