North Bay Residents Asked To Stay Alert For Landslides, Sinkholes

Filed Under: Fountaingrove, Landslide, Santa Rosa, Sinkhole, Wine Country wildfires

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Following the recent rains in the North Bay, city and county officials are asking residents to stay alert for landslides and sinkholes, especially in the areas affected by the North Bay wildfires.

The City of Santa Rosa and the County of Sonoma said there are increased risks in burn areas due to high debris levels, damaged infrastructure and missing vegetation.

Anyone who sees evidence of flooding, mud and debris flows or sinkholes should call 911, city and county officials said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch