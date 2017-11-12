North Bay Residents Asked To Stay Alert For Landslides, Sinkholes

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Following the recent rains in the North Bay, city and county officials are asking residents to stay alert for landslides and sinkholes, especially in the areas affected by the North Bay wildfires.
The City of Santa Rosa and the County of Sonoma said there are increased risks in burn areas due to high debris levels, damaged infrastructure and missing vegetation.
Anyone who sees evidence of flooding, mud and debris flows or sinkholes should call 911, city and county officials said.