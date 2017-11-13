7 People Injured In 4-Vehicle Collision On Bayshore In San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Seven adults were injured in a four-vehicle collision Monday afternoon in San Francisco’s Silver Terrace neighborhood, fire officials said.

San Francisco fire officials reported the collision on Twitter at 1:09 p.m. and said it occurred at Bayshore Boulevard and Silver Avenue.

None of the injuries were life-threatening. Fire officials said six people were taken to a hospital. One decided not to go and was treated at the scene.

Fire officials are asking people to avoid the area. There was no word on when Bayshore would reopen from authorities.

