BART Police Officer Attacked While Detaining Fare Evasion Suspect

HAYWARD (CBS SF) – A Richmond man was arrested Saturday morning at the Hayward BART station on suspicion of failing to pay for a BART ride and other offenses, police said.
Mark Stewart, 49, was detained at about 10:10 a.m. for fare evasion and then gave police a false name, resisted arrest and battered a police officer.
Police said Stewart was issued an order that prohibits him for riding BART for a while and was taken to the county jail.
BART officials have been trying to reduce fare evasion as it has resulted in tens of millions of dollars in lost revenue annually for the agency.
