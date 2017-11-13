BART Police Officer Attacked While Detaining Fare Evasion Suspect

Filed Under: BART, Fare Evasion, Hayward, Hayward BART, Mark Stewart

HAYWARD (CBS SF) – A Richmond man was arrested Saturday morning at the Hayward BART station on suspicion of failing to pay for a BART ride and other offenses, police said.

Mark Stewart, 49, was detained at about 10:10 a.m. for fare evasion and then gave police a false name, resisted arrest and battered a police officer.

Police said Stewart was issued an order that prohibits him for riding BART for a while and was taken to the county jail.

BART officials have been trying to reduce fare evasion as it has resulted in tens of millions of dollars in lost revenue annually for the agency.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch