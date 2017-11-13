Over 50 Cited For Fare Evasion At El Cerrito BART Stations

EL CERRITO (CBS SF) – Officers cited more than 50 people for fare evasion and arrested six in an enforcement action that took place in and around two El Cerrito BART stations Thursday, police said.
El Cerrito police and BART officers conducted the action at the Del Norte and El Cerrito Plaza BART stations, as well as the surrounding businesses, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., police said.
The focus of the operation was to reduce crime and cut down on fare evasion, according to police.
Police said there were 69 contacts for fare evasion, 52 citations issued, six arrests, eight juvenile contacts, one located missing person and one traffic stop.
