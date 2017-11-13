Magnitude 4.7 Earthquake Strikes Monterey County

Filed Under: Earthquake, Monterey County, Salinas

SALINAS (CBS SF) — A magnitude 4.7 earthquake that struck Monterey County late Monday morning was felt in parts of the Bay Area, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake struck at 11:31 a.m. about 22 miles east of Salinas and 14 miles northeast of the town of Gonzales, at a depth of about 3.8 miles.

Map of magnitude 4.7 earthquake that struck 22 miles east of Salinas on November 13, 2017. (USGS)

Visitors to the USGS website from as far away as San Francisco, nearly 100 miles from the epicenter, reported feeling the earthquake.

The National Weather Service said a tsunami was not expected.

There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Strong earthquakes with an epicenter off the coast can trigger tsunamis, depending on the size and type of the fault movement. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center tracks earthquake data for the West Coast.
