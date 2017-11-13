New Accuser Details Sex Assault Claim Against Alabama GOP Senate Nominee Roy Moore

WASHINGTON (CBS SF/AP) — A second woman has come forward to accuse Alabama GOP Senate nominee Roy Moore of sexual misconduct when she was a minor.

Beverly Young Nelson cried at a news conference in New York with attorney Gloria Allred Monday, where she alleged Moore assaulted her when he gave her a ride home one night in the late 1970s.

Nelson said she was a 16-year-old high school student at Gadsden High School in Gadsden, Alabama and worked at the nearby Olde Hickory House where Moore was a regular customer. He sat in the same seat night after night.

She claims Moore groped her, touched her breasts and locked the door to keep her inside his car. She said he squeezed her neck while trying to push her head toward his crotch and that he tried to pull her shirt off.

She said he finally relented and, as she fell or was pushed out of the car, warned her no one would believe her if she spoke about the encounter.

Moore’s campaign sent out a statement before a news conference, saying Allred “is a sensationalist leading a witch hunt.” Nelson’s statement follows a Washington Post report that the 70-year-old Moore had sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl and pursued three other teenagers decades earlier.

The statement said Moore is innocent and “has never had any sexual misconduct with anyone.” The statement also reiterated that Moore “will pursue all legal options against these false claims.”

Moore has refused to quit the race even with pressure mounting, including from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who said Monday he believed the women accusing Moore and called for the Senate candidate to step aside from the race.