Parents To Take Legal Action Over Boy’s Water Slide Injuries

DUBLIN (KPIX 5) — The parents of a boy who flew off a water slide in Dublin last May are getting ready to take legal action, releasing new evidence of their son’s injuries on Monday.

The boy’s parents have lawyered up and were sharing pictures of their son’s injuries for the first time.

The accident was caught on camera at the Wave Water Park on opening day, May 27th. In the clip, the 10-year-old can be seen going airborne off the 3-story Emerald Plunge water slide before falling onto the concrete.

The photos released Monday show the painful results. His parent’s lawyer pictures of his injuries with visible scrapes and burns covering both sides of his back.

The city said all slides were tested and approved by the manufacturer and state regulators before the park opened.

Since the accident, the ride has stayed closed and will remain that way until Cal-OSHA deems it safe.

The family is expected to file a lawsuit Tuesday against Whitewater West Industries, the company that owns Wave Water Park, and the city of Dublin.

Dublin officials released a statement Monday that read in part, “As to the legal action threatened, the City and its legal representatives have attempted to reach an amicable settlement with the family. However, the family lawyer has refused to provide any information about the family’s injuries that would be necessary to resolve the claim.”