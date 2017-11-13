After Online Vote, Australian Ferry Will Be Named ‘Ferry McFerryface’

(CBS Local/KCBS) – Sydney, home of Australia’s busy ferry fleet, is getting a new addition and the name of the new vessel will likely keep its passengers smiling during every trip it makes. Courtesy of an online voting contest, the new ship’s official name will be Ferry McFerryface.

Listen to KCBS’ Stan Bunger & Susan Leigh Taylor’s Commentary:



The silly name was chosen after 15,000 suggestions were made in the city’s “Name Your Ferry” competition. The actual winner of the online poll was “Boaty McBoatface,” which became an internet hit when the name was chosen by a similar poll for a British scientific research vessel. Australian officials said they didn’t want to steal that ship’s thunder.

“Given Boaty was already taken by another vessel, we’ve gone with the next most popular name nominated by Sydneysiders,” Minister for Transport and Infrastructure Andrew Constance told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC). “This one is for the kids.”

Sydney’s citizens voted to name its newest transportation Ferry McFerryface https://t.co/FXu8lGrMVl pic.twitter.com/PfE1m8dHRV — Mashable Australia (@mashableAU) November 13, 2017

The gag is becoming a common theme since the British ship got its name. Since then, an express train in Sweden was reportedly named Trainy McTrainface and a racehorse in Sydney was named Horsey McHorseface last year. The odd trend has even seen some backlash from people who think the names are too silly to use. The original Boaty McBoatface was even renamed the Sir David Attenborough after officials said the public’s choice was unsuitable.

Ferry McFerryface is part of Sydney’s new, modern ferry fleet that will carry 400 passengers, have Wi-Fi, and advanced facilities for the disabled. Three of the six ferries have been named for distinguished local residents who include a heart surgeon and an obstetrician.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.