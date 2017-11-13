Taylor Swift Announces 2018 Tour Date At Levi’s Stadium

Raiders Team Headlines: Oakland Faces Off-Field Distractions Heading Into Week 10 Bye The Raiders are facing off-field distractions that add to their on-field problems as they head into their Week 10 bye week.

Raiders Team Grades: Oakland Picks Up Big Rebound Win Over DolphinsThe Oakland Raiders were starting to see their 2017 season falling apart and faced a must-win game against the Miami Dolphins. The Raiders played well enough to pull out the win and here is a look at the Raiders team grades for this big win.