1 Person Killed, 3 Others Injured In Richmond Shooting

RICHMOND (CBS SF) — One person was killed and three others were injured in a shooting in Richmond on Tuesday night, according to Richmond police.
Richmond police Lt. Felix Tan said four people were shot on View Drive Tuesday night around 7:30 p.m. The shooting occurred in the Hilltop Green neighborhood.
Police say the area is a quiet neighborhood.
One of the victims died and more than one of the victims were transported by air to hospitals.
Police had not released any information on possible suspects or motives Tuesday night.