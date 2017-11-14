‘Worst Toys List’ 2017

(CBS Local) – Wondering what toys to pick up for all the kids on your holiday shopping list? A consumer safety group has just released its picks for which toys should not be underneath the Christmas tree this year.

World Against Toys Causing Harm (WATCH) has come out with a list of the 10 worst toys, based on the risk of injury to small children. Several toys on this year’s list were deemed a choking hazard, including fidget spinners and a Disney-themed “stacking toy” that was recalled from stores in August. The infant’s toy is reportedly still available online.

Consumer safety group unveils its 'worst toys' list https://t.co/uWcd2ln65C pic.twitter.com/2EvunfTXsd — CBS 6 Albany – WRGB (@CBS6Albany) November 14, 2017

Also making the dubious list for 2017 include two superhero-themed toys: An electronic sword from Wonder Woman, which is considered a potential risk for “blunt force injuries,” and A Spider-Man drone, which can reportedly be dangerous to children’s eyes and their body.

WATCH has been issuing their warnings each holiday season since 1973. The Toy Association, an industry trade group, responded to the list as “needlessly frightening.” “We have strong safety standards in this country,” Joan Lawrence, the group’s senior vice president said, via Reuters.

Here’s a look at WATCH’s full list of the worst toys for 2017:

Hallmark “Itty Bittys” Baby Stacking Toy

Pull Along Pony

Wonder Woman Battle-Action Sword

Hand Fidgetz Spinners

Spider-Man Spider-Drone Official Movie Edition

Nerf Zombie Strike Deadbolt Crossbow

Slackers Slackline Classic Series Kit

Oval Xylophone

Jetts Heel Wheels

Brianna Babydoll

