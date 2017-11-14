Flash Flood Watch Issued For Wildfire-Scarred Areas Of North Bay

Filed Under: Bay Area Weather, Flash Flood Watch, Local TV, North Bay, Wine Country wildfires

(CBS SF) — Areas of the Sonoma and Napa counties torched by the wine country wildfires are under a flash flood watch with the arrival of heavy rain on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service on Tuesday issued a flash flood watch for North Bay interior valleys and mountains, including areas impacted by the Atlas, Tubbs Nuns and Pocket wildfires, as well as the Fountaingrove neighborhood of northeast Santa Rosa.

The flood watch was in to be in effect from 4 p.m. Wednesday through 3 a.m. Thursday.

The weather service said impacts could include debris flow, mudslides, and flash flooding in and around the recent burn scars.

KPIX 5 Meteorologist Paul Deanno said soaking rains will begin in the North Bay late Wednesday morning, crossing into the rest of the Bay Area throughout the day.

Most of the rain is expected to fall in the North Bay, anywhere from one-and-a-half to three inches of rain, with higher amounts in the mountains, said Deanno.

Scattered showers were expected to continue through Thursday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch