Flash Flood Watch Issued For Wildfire-Scarred Areas Of North Bay

(CBS SF) — Areas of the Sonoma and Napa counties torched by the wine country wildfires are under a flash flood watch with the arrival of heavy rain on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service on Tuesday issued a flash flood watch for North Bay interior valleys and mountains, including areas impacted by the Atlas, Tubbs Nuns and Pocket wildfires, as well as the Fountaingrove neighborhood of northeast Santa Rosa.

The flood watch was in to be in effect from 4 p.m. Wednesday through 3 a.m. Thursday.

The weather service said impacts could include debris flow, mudslides, and flash flooding in and around the recent burn scars.

KPIX 5 Meteorologist Paul Deanno said soaking rains will begin in the North Bay late Wednesday morning, crossing into the rest of the Bay Area throughout the day.

Most of the rain is expected to fall in the North Bay, anywhere from one-and-a-half to three inches of rain, with higher amounts in the mountains, said Deanno.

Scattered showers were expected to continue through Thursday.