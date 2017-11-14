Man Armed With Machete Arrested Near Santa Cruz High Campus

Filed Under: Arrest, Crime, Santa Cruz, Santa Cruz High School

SANTA CRUZ  (KION)– A man was arrested Tuesday morning after walking onto the Santa Cruz High School campus armed with a machete, according to police.

Santa Cruz Police Chief Andy Mills tells KION that around 11 a.m., 27-year-old Milton Miller walked into Natural Bridges High School carrying a machete on his back. He did not interact with any students.

School staff saw Miller and asked him to leave. Soon after, he was arrested nearby.

Chief Mills commended the Department and school staff for their efforts in keeping the school safe.

