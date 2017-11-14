Neil Young Online Archive Set For December Launch

By Hayden Wright

(RADIO.COM) – Neil Young’s career spans six decades and the legendary singer-songwriter will immortalize that legacy with an online archive. Young has discussed the project for some time but in a recent Facebook post, the eclectic singer and guitarist says the catalog will go live December 1. That’s the same day his new album The Visitor drops worldwide.

“The Visitor will be coming to your town. I will be going to my town,” he wrote. “You will be able to hear me and see me. My archive will open on that same day, a place you can visit and experience every song I have ever released in the highest quality your machine will allow. It’s the way it’s supposed to be. In the beginning, everything is free.”

The optimum streaming experience Young referred to could be his Xstream service, which he developed with programmers in Singapore, reported Ultimate Classic Rock. In April he called it “the next generation of streaming, an adaptive streaming service that changes with available bandwidth. It is absolutely amazing because it is capable of complete high-resolution playback.”

In an earlier announcement of his archive, Young promised an exhaustive look back at his long career.

“You can browse the music I made between today’s date and 1963, when I made my first recording in Canada and it was released as a 45 RPM single,” he said.

See Young’s full post here:



