Oakland A’s Catcher Maxwell Pleads Not Guilty To Assault Charges

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Oakland A’s catcher Bruce Maxwell pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Maricopa County, Arizona to charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct with a weapon, a court spokesman said.

Maxwell is scheduled to be in court again for an initial pre-trial conference on Dec. 28.

Maxwell was arrested at 6:08 p.m. on Oct. 28 at his home in Scottsdale, Arizona, after a woman who was delivering food to his house said he allegedly pointed a gun at her, Scottsdale police said.

Oakland A’s officials issued a statement the day after Maxwell’s arrest.

“We were disappointed to learn of the allegations,” the team said. “We take this situation and ongoing investigation seriously.”

Maxwell was released on $10,000 bail. He has been given permission to travel to Texas two times over the next month.

Major League Baseball spokesman Michael Teevan said the league’s commissioner’s office is “monitoring the matter, including the criminal proceedings.”

Teevan said the commissioner’s office has no further comment.

Officials with the A’s were not immediately available for comment on Maxwell’s not guilty plea Tuesday.

Maxwell’s attorney Michael Kimerer also did not immediately return a call for comment.

