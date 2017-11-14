3 Dead In Shooting Near Northern California School

RED BLUFF, Tehama County (CBS SF) – A gunman opened fire in a small Northern California community Tuesday morning.
Authorities said at least three people were killed, including the suspected gunman. At least two children were injured.
According to the CBS affiliate KHSL-TV, the shooting took place in the community of Rancho Tehama, about 15 miles southwest of Red Bluff, shortly after 8:00 a.m.
Authorites said the gunman opened fire at one location, then moved to a nearby school.
“Multiple shots were fired in Rancho Tehama, with multiple victims. I am told the suspected shooter is deceased from law enforcement bullets,” a deputy said.
The school has been cleared and children were moved to a safe location.
More than 100 law enforcement officers were on scene.
More details to come.
