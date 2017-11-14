3 Dead In Shooting Near Northern California School

RED BLUFF, Tehama County (CBS SF) – A gunman opened fire in a small Northern California community Tuesday morning.

Authorities said at least three people were killed, including the suspected gunman. At least two children were injured.

According to the CBS affiliate KHSL-TV, the shooting took place in the community of Rancho Tehama, about 15 miles southwest of Red Bluff, shortly after 8:00 a.m.

Authorites said the gunman opened fire at one location, then moved to a nearby school.

“Multiple shots were fired in Rancho Tehama, with multiple victims. I am told the suspected shooter is deceased from law enforcement bullets,” a deputy said.

A roadblock was put in place following a shooting in the community of Rancho Tehama on November 14, 2017. (Sara Stinson/KHSL-TV)

The school has been cleared and children were moved to a safe location.

More than 100 law enforcement officers were on scene.

More details to come.

