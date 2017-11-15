UCLA Players Arrested In China Apologize; Suspended Indefinitely

LOS ANGELES (CNN) — LiAngelo Ball and two teammates on UCLA’s basketball team have been suspended indefinitely after they shoplifted in China.
UCLA coach Steve Alford made the announcement after the three players publicly acknowledged the theft. “They will have to earn their way back,” Alford said
Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill apologized Wednesday after they were accused of shoplifting in China.
Riley, in a statement, said he was “embarrassed and ashamed” by his actions and thanked President Donald Trump and the US government for “taking the time to intervene on our behalf.”
Ball apologized for letting down his family and teammates, calling the incident a “stupid mistake” and said he had “learned my lesson.”
Hill, too, apologized to his teammates and family. “What I did was stupid. There’s no other way to put it,” he said,
The-CNN-Wire
