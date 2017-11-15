BAY AREA STORM: Fire Area Flash Flood WatchKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Man Extricated From Inside Garbage Truck In Los Altos

LOS ALTOS (CBS SF) — A man was rescued from the compactor of a garbage truck Wednesday morning in Los Altos after becoming stuck inside of it, according to Santa Clara County fire officials.

The man, whose age or affiliation with the unnamed garbage truck company wasn’t released, got stuck in the compactor around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, fire officials said, but was not pinned in the machinery.

He was extricated from the truck just before 10 a.m. and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Fire officials couldn’t confirm which company the garbage truck belonged to, or if the man worked for the garbage truck company. Fire spokeswoman Luisa Rapport said there was a language barrier between fire crews and the victim.

