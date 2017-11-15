BAY AREA STORM COVERAGE: KPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Hayward Company Recalls Chicken Tikka Masala Over Listeria Fears

HAYWARD (AP) – An East Bay Indian food company has recalled pre-packaged chicken tikka masala products over possible listeria contamination.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said Tuesday that the recalled dishes by Sukhi’s Gourmet Indian Foods have a “use by” date of November 7, 2018. The lot number is 83790.

Hayward-based Sukhi’s shipped the frozen microwaveable products for distribution in California.

Sukhi's Chicken Tikka Masala, which has a "use by" date of November 7, 2018 and a lot number of 83790 is being recalled. (USDA)

Officials say a sample tested positive for listeria on Monday. There have been no reports of any illnesses associated with the items.

Listeria is a bacteria that can cause fever and diarrhea, and more dangerous complications in pregnant women. About 1,600 people are sickened by listeria each year, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

