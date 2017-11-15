‘Titanic’ Sailing Back Into Theaters For One Week

VIDEO: Titanic (2017) – Dolby Vision Trailer
LOS ANGELES (CBS SF/AP) — Twenty years after Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet fell in love on that doomed ship, “Titanic” is sailing back into theaters for one week.
Dolby Laboratories, Paramount Pictures and AMC Theaters said Wednesday that a re-mastered version of the James Cameron film will be shown at select AMC locations nationwide starting Dec. 1. In the Bay Area, Titanic can be seen at the AMC Eastridge 15 in San Jose, AMC Metreon 16 in San Francisco and AMC NewPark 12 in Newark.
Cameron’s “Titanic” grossed over $2 billion at the box office and won 11 Academy Awards including best picture and best director. The director says it is the best-looking version of “Titanic” ever released.
Tickets are on sale Wednesday.
TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten. The Associated Press contributed to this report.