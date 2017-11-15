BAY AREA STORM: Fire Area Flash Flood WatchKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

‘Titanic’ Sailing Back Into Theaters For One Week

Filed Under: 20th Anniversary, AMC Theaters, Kate Winslet, Leonardo Dicaprio, Titanic
VIDEO: Titanic (2017) – Dolby Vision Trailer

LOS ANGELES (CBS SF/AP) — Twenty years after Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet fell in love on that doomed ship, “Titanic” is sailing back into theaters for one week.

Dolby Laboratories, Paramount Pictures and AMC Theaters said Wednesday that a re-mastered version of the James Cameron film will be shown at select AMC locations nationwide starting Dec. 1. In the Bay Area, Titanic can be seen at the AMC Eastridge 15 in San Jose, AMC Metreon 16 in San Francisco and AMC NewPark 12 in Newark.

'Mythbusters' Tackles Titanic Debate

A scene from the movie “Titanic” (credit: MERIE WALLACE/AFP/Getty Images)

Cameron’s “Titanic” grossed over $2 billion at the box office and won 11 Academy Awards including best picture and best director. The director says it is the best-looking version of “Titanic” ever released.

Tickets are on sale Wednesday.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
%d bloggers like this:

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch