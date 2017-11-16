BAY AREA STORM: KPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Armed Suspect Shot By BART Police After Richmond Station Altercation

RICHMOND (CBS SF) — An armed man spotted leaving BART’s Richmond Station after an altercation early Thursday was wounded in an officer-involved shooting with transit police, authorities said.

Authorities said the shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. near the station at 1700 Nevin Ave.

Officers had received a report of a man armed with a gun leaving the station after an altercation and searched the area. After locating a suspect matching the description, “officers contacted the suspect, and the contact resulted in an officer-involved shooting,” police said in a statement.

Richmond police spokesman Lt. Felix Tan confirmed that the male suspect was struck by the gunfire and “he was immediately transported to a local trauma center where he is undergoing surgery.”

Investigators said a firearm was recovered from the suspect.

Tan did not elaborate on what led to the shooting of the suspect, saying only that “when the BPD officers contacted him, the incident quickly unfolded which resulted in an officer-involved shooting.”

None of the officers were hurt. The name of the suspect has not been released.

Richmond police and the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office were investigating the shooting.

