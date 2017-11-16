BAY AREA STORM: Fire Area Flash Flood WatchKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Charles Manson Reportedly Hospitalized In Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD (CNN) — Charles Manson, the charismatic cult leader whose followers committed heinous murders that shocked the nation almost a half century ago, has been hospitalized, the Los Angeles Times and TMZ reported Wednesday.

Citing medical privacy rules, Luis Patino at California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation told CNN his office “cannot confirm or deny this information” when asked about Manson’s hospitalization.

Kern County Sheriff’s Lt. Bill Smallwood told CNN that the Los Angeles Times misconstrued his comments about Manson being hospitalized. He would not confirm whether Manson was at a medical facility.

Manson is 83.

Charles Manson. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via Getty Images)

The Times reported Manson’s condition is unclear. TMZ’s more dire report said Manson was taken to a hospital in Bakersfield, California, three days ago.

Manson is serving nine life terms for ordering a wave of killings in the summer of 1969.

