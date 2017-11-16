Dog Walker’s Runaway Truck Causes Accident In San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A woman and her child sustained minor injuries when a dog walker’s pick-up truck that was full of canines rolled backwards down a hill in San Francisco’s Sunset District Thursday, according to authorities.

The San Francisco Fire Department Twitter account posted about the accident shortly before 3:30 p.m. Authorities later said the truck – which had a woman and her young son inside and 10 dogs in the back — was double parked on an incline near 26th Avenue and Santiago Street when it started to roll backwards.

According to witnesses, the truck struck a Prius and then continued rolling until it hit a home, causing minor damage to the house.

“The white truck was parked up there — double parked — and just started free falling. The parking break wasn’t on or anything. Went down, hit his Prius and started going down the hill and went all the way down until it hit right there,” said the witness.

The woman and her boy were taken to an area hospital, according to fire officials. Three of the 10 dogs that were in the back of the truck ran off, while the other seven remained in the vehicle.

Police and fire officials were able to find one of the dogs that ran off and have reunited the other seven dogs with their owners.

Authorities said they still haven’t determined why the truck started rolling down the hill.