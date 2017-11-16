‘Rampage’ Trailer with Dwayne Johnson Hits The Internet

(CBS SF) – New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures has released the first trailer to Dwayne Johnson’s action/adventure Rampage.

The film is based on the 1986 arcade game from Bally-Midway where players control three giant monsters who’s intent is to demolish the city to the ground and fight off military forces determined to take them down.

The movie’s storyline is similar. Johnson plays primatologist Davis Okoye who studies “George,” a gentle and intelligent silverback gorilla who, thanks to a “rogue genetic experiment,” becomes a gigantic, uncontrollable raging beast. Only to find out there’s more than one of them. Okoye must then find them all a cure and stop them from destroying the planet.

Also co-starring with “The Rock,” Academy Award-nominee Naomie Harris (Moonlight), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Walking Dead), Malin Akerman (Watchmen) and Joe Manganiello (Magic Mike).

Best known for working with Johnson on several movies (San Andreas and Journey 2: The Mysterious Island), Brad Peyton takes the director’s chair as well as executive producer.

Rampage arrives in theaters on April 20, 2018.



