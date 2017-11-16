Sinkhole Opens Up In Santa Rosa Area Burned By Wildfire

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Heavy rain overnight caused a small sinkhole Thursday morning in a
street in the Fountaingrove area of Santa Rosa, city officials said.
Dafford Place is one of 31 areas identified in Fountaingrove that have sections of underground storm drain pipe that were burned in the Tubbs Fire last month.
The compromised storm drain travels under Dafford Place, and city work crews temporarily closed the street to mitigate further issues, city officials said.
There were no other major issues caused by the rain overnight, according to the city.
