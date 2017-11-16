Safeway Employee Stabbed Trying To Stop Shoplifter

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — An employee at a Safeway grocery store in North Berkeley has been hospitalized after being stabbed at the store shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday, police said.
The stabbing at the Safeway at 1444 Shattuck Place, between Vine and Rose streets, was reported to police at 3:57 p.m. and had occurred 5 minutes earlier, at 3:52 p.m., Berkeley police spokesman Sgt. Andrew Frankel said.
The suspect fled the scene before officers responded to the stabbing, according to Frankel.
The Safeway employee was transported to Highland Hospital in Oakland for treatment, Frankel said.
The suspect was still at large as of late Thursday night.
