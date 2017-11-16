BAY AREA STORM: KPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Wild Boar Held as Pet Surrendered to S.F. Animal Care and Control

Filed Under: San Francisco Animal Care and Control, Wild Boar, Wild Boars, Wild Pig, Wild Pigs
Spirit the Wild Boar
Spirit, a wild boar was turned in to S.F. Animal Care and Control.

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco residents surrendered a wild boar to Animal Care and Control officials this week in what officials are describing as a definite first for the agency.

The residents apparently found Spirit, a young wild boar, when he was a baby three months ago in an area near Mount Shasta.

They brought him home to keep as a pet, but developed doubts about keeping him as he got bigger, according to Deb Campbell, a spokeswoman for Animal Care and Control.

Campbell said Spirit walked into the animal shelter on a harness and leash.

Animal Care and Control is now looking for possible homes for Spirit at sanctuaries and licensed wildlife rehabilitation facilities.

Possessing and transporting wildlife is illegal in California, with potential fines between $500 and $10,000.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch