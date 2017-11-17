Dump Truck, Muni Bus Collide On SB Hwy 101 In San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An injury accident on southbound Highway 101 before Caesar Chavez Street involving a dump truck and a Muni bus has blocked the three right lanes of traffic, according to authorities.

The accident was first reported shortly before 4 p.m. Video from Chopper 5 showed the dump truck flipped on its side on the freeway. Paramedics appeared to be taking passengers from the Muni bus on stretchers into waiting ambulances.

Numerous police and fire units responded to the accident. additional units were also blocking traffic on the northbound lanes of 101.

So far there is no word on how many people were injured or the seriousness of the injuries.

CHP announced at around 4:43 p.m. that the lane closures for clean up and investigation into the crash were projected to last for two hours.