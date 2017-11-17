Entercom Radio Enters New Era In Bay Area Radio

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) – As of Friday, Entercom Communications has merged with CBS Radio.

The merger creates a company with 235 radio stations and more than 100 million weekly listeners nationwide. Making Entercom one of the leading American media and entertainment companies in the country.

In a statement, Entercom’s President and Chief Executive Officer David Field said “We are thrilled to officially close our transformational merger with CBS Radio and welcome their talented employees and iconic brands to Entercom.”

“We look forward to capitalizing on our unique positions in sports, news, music, podcasting, live events, digital and more to provide outstanding experiences for our listeners and compelling integrated marketing opportunities for our advertisers. We now have the scale and capabilities to drive meaningful growth and to compete more effectively with other media for a larger share of advertising dollars. We also look forward to helping to elevate the Radio industry, which remains massively undervalued by advertisers despite having emerged as America’s #1 Reach medium, delivering outstanding ROI to customers.”