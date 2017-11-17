Jan Wahl Movie Review: ‘Wonder’

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) – KCBS Entertainment Reporter Jan Wahl reviews Stephen Chbosky’s fun-filled, feel good, “Wonder” starring Owen Wilson and Julia Roberts. Jan talks more about her favorite recent releases.

WONDER (PG) 113 min

Studio: Lionsgate

Based On The Novel By: R.J. Palacio

Screenplay By: Jack Thorne, Stephen Chbosky and Steve Conrad

Director: Stephen Chbosky

Starring: Jacob Tremblay, Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson, Sonia Braga and Mandy Patinkin

About The Movie:

Born with facial differences that, up until now, have prevented him from going to a mainstream school, Auggie Pullman (Jacob Tremblay) becomes the most unlikely of heroes when he enters the local fifth grade. As his family, his new classmates, and the larger community all struggle to find their compassion and acceptance, Auggie’s extraordinary journey will unite them all and prove you can’t blend in when you were born to stand out.

Source: metacritic.com

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.