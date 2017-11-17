Luxury San Francisco Apartment Tower Loses Electricity, Hot Water

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Residents at a luxury apartment tower in San Francisco have had a rough week after the complex lost all electricity and hot water Monday.

Tenants pay more than $3,000 for a studio apartment at the Carmel Rincon Towers on Howard Street near the Embarcadero.

More than 1,000 tenants there have been in the dark in more ways than one for the past three days. Their power has been out since early Tuesday morning, leaving them without both electricity and hot water.

Residents told KPIX 5 they can’t get a straight answer about the problem from building management.

“It’s been challenging you take some things for granted,” said resident Bevey Miner.

Residents said being without power poses challenges, but it’s the lack of accurate information about the timeline for restoring power that’s the biggest inconvenience.

“I think the biggest frustration is they keep promising an earlier time frame for water to be turned back on,” said Miner.

Fellow resident James Miller agreed.

“Not really knowing; the communication hasn’t been perfect,” said Miller.

On Friday, KPIX 5 confirmed the main domestic water line burst and flooded an electrical panel. Power has been cut for safety reasons.

The management company said, “We are working diligently with electricians and contractors to restore power as soon as possible, and should know more on Monday morning as to the extent of the water damage.”

As of Friday night, residents can stay for free at hotels downtown. They’ve been given free meals via food truck every day and have been given access to a neighborhood YMCA so they can shower.

Miner said employees here are doing the best they can under these circumstances.

“I have to commend them for their empathy, their general kindness. People could be in total uproar. I’ve seen it in the lobby,” said Miner.