Mom Shot With Kids In Tehama County Rampage Says Other Drivers Wouldn’t Help

RANCHO TEHAMA RESERVE, Calif. — A survivor of a deadly Tehama County shooting rampage tells CBS affiliate KHSL that four passersby wouldn’t help her when she tried to flag them down after she and her children were shot by gunman Kevin Neal on Tuesday.

Police say Neal’s seven-site shooting spree began Monday when he fatally shot his wife and hid her body under the floorboards of his Rancho Tehama Reserve home. The next day, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office, he killed two neighbors in an apparent act of revenge before continuing the rampage at multiple locations in the tiny town, including a locked-down elementary school, where a student was shot through the wall and wounded.

A total of six people died, including Neal, who was shot and killed by police, and nine were injured, Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston said.

READ MORE AT CBS NEWS>>

 

