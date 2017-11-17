Phone Scam Targets Recipients Of Medi-Cal, Social Services

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Santa Clara County social service agencies are warning residents to be aware of fraudulent texts and calls from people claiming to be with state agencies.

The county advises residents that a warning from the state claims the phony texts and calls are reaching and targeting beneficiaries of CalWORKs, CalFresh, General Assistance, Cash Assistance Program for Immigrants and Medi-Cal.

The text message scam, according to county officials, will have a suspect ask the person who receives a message to call a phone number and an automatic recording will ask them to provide personal information including the recipient’s EBT-16-digit card number and PIN. Once the information is sent, the suspect asking for the information can withdraw funds from the victim’s account.

In the phone call scam, someone will contact a victim, identify themselves as county staff or someone representing a health care provider and ask for personal information to attempt to steal their identity.

The county advises that nobody from their offices will ever text or call requesting personal information, to not give it to anyone and to keep it a secret to yourself. The county says that once the benefits are stolen, they can’t be replaced.

The county asks residents interested in verifying the authenticity of a call to contact them at (877) 962-3633.

