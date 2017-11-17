Wildfire Victim’s Pickup Stolen Outside Windsor Hotel

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s to help find a truck that recently was recently stolen from a Windsor hotel.

The Santa Rosa man who owns the truck is staying at the hotel because his house burned down, the sheriff’s office said.

The truck is a blue 2003 Ford F-150 Lariat with license plate No. 7E88349.

Anyone who sees the truck is asked to call (707) 565-2121.

Two photos of the truck are available on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page.

