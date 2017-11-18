Man Selling Cellphone Shot, Killed Near Shopping Center In San Leandro

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A man was shot dead Saturday afternoon in unincorporated Alameda County while trying to sell a cellphone to another person, a sheriff’s spokesman said.
Deputies responded at 1:15 p.m. to East 14th Street and 159th Avenue near the Bayfair Center where they found a 32-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds, sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly said.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Kelly said the suspects drove away after the shooting. Deputies are looking for the suspects and the vehicle, Kelly said.
© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.