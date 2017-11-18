Recall Of Trader Joe’s Poultry Salad Over Glass Fragments

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Three salad products sold at Trader Joe’s in California have been recalled by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, federal safety officials said Saturday.
The salads with either chicken or turkey may be contaminated with hard silica and glass fragments.
Subject to recall are 10.5-ounce packages of “TRADER JOE’S White Meat Chicken Salad with celery, carrots and green onions,” federal safety officials said.
Also subject to recall are 11-ounce packages of “TRADER JOE’S curried white chicken deli salad with toasted cashews, green onion and a bit of honey” and 10.25-ounce packages of “TRADER JOE’S turkey cranberry apple salad turkey breast meat with sweet dried cranberries, tangy green apples, pecans and sage.
Safety officials said all three salads have a “Use By” date of Nov. 10 to Nov. 21.
Consumers who purchased one or more salads are urged not to eat them. The salads should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.