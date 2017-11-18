Two Dead, Two Critically Injured In San Jose Apartment Fire

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — An early Saturday morning 3-alarm fire in a two-story apartment building near San Jose State has claimed the lives of two residents and sent two others to the hospital with critical injuries, authorities said.

San Jose fire officials said they began receiving 911 calls from an apartment house in the 500 block of S. 9th St. at around 5 a.m.

“We received numerous calls reporting an apartment building fire,” said Joshua Padron, the acting San Jose Fire public information officer. “When the fire units arrived, they reported heavy flames and smoke coming from the second floor.”

Arriving firefighters immediately went into rescue mode and pulled three residents off a balcony and helped another out of a rear window.

“They (the firefighters) got reports of trapped residents,” Padron said.

Four residents were trapped inside the apartment where the blaze began. Despite CPR attempts to were declared dead at the scene. The two others were taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.

The smoky fire was brought under control in about 45 minutes and limited to the second story apartment.

Names of the victims have not been released and it was not immediately known if they were San Jose State students.

An arson investigator had been sent to the scene to determine a cause of the blaze.